Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Zimmer Biomet worth $65,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 240.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 124.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 738,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,544,000 after buying an additional 410,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,358,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,391,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

