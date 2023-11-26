Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

ATS Stock Performance

NYSE:ATS opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.58. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

