CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

