CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of CNX Resources worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

