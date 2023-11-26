Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.91.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,222. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.