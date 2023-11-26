Comparing lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares lastminute.com and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get lastminute.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets lastminute.com N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group 27.48% 7.95% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares lastminute.com and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio lastminute.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 7.86 $206.00 million $2.25 15.72

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than lastminute.com.

38.2% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for lastminute.com and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score lastminute.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $47.85, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than lastminute.com.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats lastminute.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About lastminute.com

(Get Free Report)

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services. It also directs traffic from its websites to the sites of the OTAs, airlines, hotel providers, and other direct providers. In addition, the company operates as a seller of web-based advertising spaces and media contents primarily on OTA platforms, web sites, and third-party partners available spaces. Its primary brands include lastminute.com, weg.de, Jetcost, Volagratis, Rumbo, Bravofly, Hotelscan, Crocierissime, and Forward, as well as Madfish, HolidayiQ, Wayn, and Pigi Shipping. The company was formerly known as Bravofly Rumbo Group N.V. and changed its name to lastminute.com N.V. in May 2015. lastminute.com N.V. was founded in 2004 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.