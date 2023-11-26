Comparing Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 7.09 $637.44 million $5.01 24.49 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 27.45% 9.30% 5.17% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 4 7 5 0 2.06 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $155.09, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of June 30, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

