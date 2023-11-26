ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 2,159,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

