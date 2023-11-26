CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy comprises 0.6% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEIX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. 170,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,699. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

