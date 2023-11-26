Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 0.9% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 557,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,011. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 557,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

