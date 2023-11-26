Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 0.5% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,576. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

