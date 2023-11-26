Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

ACI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,127. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

