Contrasting BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) and Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accell Group and BowFlex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accell Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BowFlex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accell Group N/A N/A N/A $0.90 61.20 BowFlex $286.77 million 0.00 -$105.40 million ($1.57) N/A

This table compares Accell Group and BowFlex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Accell Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex. BowFlex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accell Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Accell Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accell Group and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accell Group N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -18.32% -74.35% -29.04%

Summary

Accell Group beats BowFlex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accell Group

Accell Group BV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The firm operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. It offers products under the brands of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

About BowFlex

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

