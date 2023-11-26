Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 17.46 $429.38 million $16.93 63.17 DoorDash $6.58 billion 5.67 -$1.37 billion ($2.69) -34.87

Fair Isaac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 28.37% -54.63% 26.46% DoorDash -12.81% -9.88% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fair Isaac and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fair Isaac and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 1 2 7 0 2.60 DoorDash 1 12 8 0 2.33

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $936.80, suggesting a potential downside of 12.41%. DoorDash has a consensus target price of $94.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.40%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Risk & Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats DoorDash on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

