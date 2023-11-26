Contrasting New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and New World Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 174.13 $243.63 million $4.37 8.68 New World Development $8.69 billion N/A $464.54 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than New World Development.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats New World Development on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty-free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, modern logistics, land development, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; and development and operation of sports park. Further, the company manages Hong Kong convention and exhibition centre; operates toll roads, club houses, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, endoscopic, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management and consultancy, retail and corporate sales, management, culture and recreation, advertising, building construction, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property management, business, and investment consultancy services. Additionally, it offers elderly residential places and services; property agency, management, and consultancy services; and undertakes foundation works. The company also invests in, owns, and operates hotel properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

