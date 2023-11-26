Contrasting Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anterix has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Anterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.51 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -1.22 Anterix $1.92 million 309.71 -$16.32 million $0.40 79.20

Orbital Tracking has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% Anterix 262.72% -18.71% -11.89%

Summary

Anterix beats Orbital Tracking on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

