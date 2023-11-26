Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $47,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Corteva by 413.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

