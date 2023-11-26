CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.