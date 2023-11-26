Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.36. The company had a trading volume of 645,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.72 and its 200-day moving average is $545.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

