Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.
BASE stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.36.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
