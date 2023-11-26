Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

