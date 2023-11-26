Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,055,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,515,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.10% of Crescent Point Energy worth $148,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.79%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.