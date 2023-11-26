Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

CEQP stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

