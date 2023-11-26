CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NYSE CTO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $378.86 million, a P/E ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -353.49%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

