Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Head-To-Head Review

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 78.76%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than AUO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 27.79% 11.36% 9.85% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.44 $1.82 billion $9.48 2.74 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats AUO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

