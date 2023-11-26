Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 399,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,339. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

