Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,572.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,483 shares of company stock worth $1,987,916 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Denny’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

