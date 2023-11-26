Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.53) to GBX 2,900 ($36.28) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.15) to GBX 2,900 ($36.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,714.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of NGLOY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

