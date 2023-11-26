Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNTH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DNTH opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20.

In related news, insider Simrat Randhawa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,873,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,734,595.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simrat Randhawa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,676. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

