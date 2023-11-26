Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,272 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,294 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

