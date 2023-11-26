DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,631 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi raised its position in DLocal by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

DLO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

