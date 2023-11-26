Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $41,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $258.01.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

