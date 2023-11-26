Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.38% of Donaldson worth $180,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

