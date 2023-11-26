Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.90% of Driven Brands worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Driven Brands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

DRVN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.