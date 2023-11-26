Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.2 %

EOS stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.