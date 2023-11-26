Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 583,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,545. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

