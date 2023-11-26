Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Purchased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares during the quarter. Emerald accounts for 0.7% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.98% of Emerald worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 20.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,652. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

