Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

