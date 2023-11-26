Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.61.

EMR stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

