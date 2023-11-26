Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Envestnet worth $71,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,936,921,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV opened at $37.60 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

