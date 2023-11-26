Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $47,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

EFX stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.