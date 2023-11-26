Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $104.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

