Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,903 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $414.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

