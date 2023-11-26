F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 147.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of F.N.B. worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.77 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

