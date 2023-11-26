FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $257.61 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.81 and a 200-day moving average of $248.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

