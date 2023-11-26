FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Head to Head Contrast

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $20.09 million 0.71 $1.09 million $0.22 6.18 Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.43 $46.56 million $2.11 36.47

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and Safety Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group 16.89% 25.27% 8.10% Safety Insurance Group 3.47% 2.83% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.