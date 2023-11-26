Financial Analysis: CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) vs. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CaixaBank and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.45% 26.39% 5.79%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaixaBank $14.66 billion 2.26 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $26.75 billion N/A $621.62 million $2.26 21.43

This table compares CaixaBank and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CaixaBank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Volatility & Risk

CaixaBank has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CaixaBank and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaixaBank 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 3 1 1 0 1.60

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar pharmacies; petrol stations; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

