Financial Analysis: Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) vs. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Partners and Ginkgo Bioworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 6.47 -$2.10 billion ($0.46) -3.17

Molecular Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Ginkgo Bioworks -272.30% -36.36% -23.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Molecular Partners and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Partners and Ginkgo Bioworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ginkgo Bioworks 1 3 1 0 2.00

Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 118.32%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Molecular Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

(Get Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.