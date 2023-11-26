Financial Analysis: NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NovoCure and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $45.29, indicating a potential upside of 263.16%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,265.85%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NovoCure.

This table compares NovoCure and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 2.48 -$92.53 million ($1.86) -6.70 Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 1.12 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -39.14% -46.89% -16.89% Sintx Technologies -397.27% -85.77% -54.20%

Summary

NovoCure beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

