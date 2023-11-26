Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $46.96 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

